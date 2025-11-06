Sri Lanka President reviews final draft of Budget 2026 proposals

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake reviewed the final draft of the 2026 Budget proposals last night (November 5) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, was also present on the occasion.

The 2026 Budget, which marks the second budget of the current government, is scheduled to be presented to Parliament tomorrow (November 7) by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development.