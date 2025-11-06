Court schedules Pre-Trial for Yoshitha Rajapaksa in money laundering case

Posted by Editor on November 6, 2025 - 12:00 pm

The Colombo High Court has scheduled November 12, 2025, for the pre-trial conference in the money laundering case filed by the Attorney General against Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, and his aunt, Daisy Forrest Wickremesinghe, also known as “Daisy Achchi.”

The case, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, accuses the two of being involved in alleged financial misconduct and the illegal acquisition of assets worth approximately Rs. 73 million.

When the matter was taken up before High Court Judge Udesh Ranatunga today, the prosecution submitted several key documents related to the case to the defence.

Following the submissions, the judge ordered that the case be called again on November 12 for the pre-trial conference, where procedural matters and trial preparations will be discussed.

The Attorney General’s indictment charges Yoshitha Rajapaksa and Daisy Forrest with offences linked to money laundering and the unlawful accumulation of property.