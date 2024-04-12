Chicken Prices spike at Economic Centres in Sri Lanka
Posted by Editor on April 12, 2024 - 12:41 pm
The retail price for a kilogram of chicken at Economic Centres in Sri Lanka was higher today (April 12) compared to previous rates.
At the Narahenpita Economic Centre, the retail price of a kilo of fresh chicken reached Rs. 1,400.
Skinless chicken was sold for Rs. 1,300 per kilogram, and curry chicken was priced at Rs. 999 per kilogram.
