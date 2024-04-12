Sri Lanka Navy intercepts two fishing trawlers carrying 200 kg of narcotics

April 12, 2024 - 6:53 pm

Sri Lanka Navy has seized two multi-day fishing trawlers off the southern coast of the island, intercepting approximately 200 kg of drugs suspected to be heroin and crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ‘Ice’.

The operation led to the arrest of 10 crew members aboard these vessels.

They are currently being escorted to Galle Harbour and will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation, according to a navy spokesperson.