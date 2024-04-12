Sri Lanka Police to reward officers Rs. 5,000 for each drunk driver apprehended
Posted by Editor on April 12, 2024 - 7:11 pm
Sri Lankan police officers who arrest drunk drivers will be rewarded for each apprehension.
The rewards for the police officers are based on the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon.
Each officer will receive a sum of Rs. 5,000 for every drunk driver apprehended, according to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Indika Hapugoda.
Additionally, 150,000 blood testing kits have been distributed across police stations in Sri Lanka to test drunk drivers during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.
DIG Indika Hapugoda has stated that 1,500 police officers have been deployed across the country for these operations.
