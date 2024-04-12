SLTB reports Rs. 25 million daily revenue boost from New Year special bus service

Posted by Editor on April 12, 2024 - 12:05 pm

The Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) has reported that its daily earnings have increased by about Rs. 25 million because of a special bus service introduced for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Starting April 5, the SLTB added at least 200 extra buses to help people traveling to their hometowns for the holidays.

This boost in service led to a rise in daily income, according to SLTB Deputy General Manager Panduka Swarnahansa.

However, travelers have reported issues with not having enough long-distance buses available, which caused inconvenience despite the increase in buses.

Additionally, the Road Development Authority (RDA) noted that revenue from expressways has risen by at least 10% during the holiday season and expects this to continue increasing until April 15.