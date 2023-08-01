Chicken prices to reduce by Rs. 100 per kilogram

Poultry Producers Associations have agreed to reduce the price of one kilogram of local chicken by Rs. 100.

The decision was announced following a discussion between the Minister of Agriculture and the Poultry Producers Associations, held at the Agriculture Ministry this morning (August 1) with the aim of protecting the local poultry production industry and providing an opportunity for consumers to buy chicken at a reasonable price.

Poultry Producers Associations have pointed out that one of the reasons for the hike in chicken prices was the Rs. 75/- import tax imposed on maize, and requested that the tax be reduced to Rs. 25/-.

The minister had informed them that he would raise the matter with the president.

Poultry Producers Associations have noted that it is possible to further reduce prices in 2024.