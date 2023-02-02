Chief Prelates say NO to the Implementation of 13A
The Chief Prelates of the Three Chapters has urged President Ranil Wickremesinghe not to implement the 13th Amendment to the Constitution which would lead to serious issues concerning the country’s independence, territorial integrity, and National Security.
In a letter to the President, Prelates noted transferring land and police powers, powers to regulate ancient and historical places and to regulate religious societies to Provincial Councils would lead to promotion of separatism in the country.
The Prelates noted that all previous Presidents’ in the country refrained from fully implementing the 13th Amendment to the Constitution as they understood it could lead to a state of confusion in the country.
Last month, President Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed the Cabinet’s willingness pertaining to the full implementation of the 13th Amendment.
They said that even though the country would have to face influences to agree to some conditions of the world powers when seeking assistance due to the economic crisis, steps should be taken to reject any proposals which would endanger territorial integrity and independence of the country.
Attached below is the relevant letter received by President Ranil Wickremesinghe from the Chief Prelates:
That’s the point of view of 4 citizens of our Nation.
There are 25 million citizens in all who yearn to live in peace and harmony with all other citizens.
The 4 Citizens in the top, living luxurious lives, transported in the latest of Mercedes, no electricity bills to pay; no schoolbooks and exercise books to be bought for their kids, PLEASE, drop from your pedestals and become ordinary SL citizens, travel in a Tuk Tuk and buy a buth parcela for lunch. Then you will know what life is like in our Motherland.
So what is your opinion for that? Deviding the country into 3 pieces accordinng to wishes of the western powers and giving up countries sovereignity and security for ever? People who are having no bondage to a mmother couintry and not having proper identity like you may shout more louder… From where are you coming from?
At last the “Maha Sangha” has spoken! Simply, RW who became the prez coming through a back-door, *doesn’t have a mandate to embark on this task. If fully implementation of the 13 amendment is going to alleviate all the evils in Sri Lanka, there should be a clear referendum to decide that without succumbing to the pressure of big bro India.
This has to be decided by the people of the country and also the Maha Sanga has the fullest responsibility to do so to protect the countries unitary status and security and safeguard it in the grave situations like this at any cost.
This is my last post. Because, I have had my say and what was going to happen. Quite a few people did not like, but most came to pass. The second reason is, the fear of this website to mention the word ‘regime change’, when it is stark obvious who is very likely behind the upheaval we observed during the last 12 months or so. One only needs to look at the current state of the other countries this erstwhile friend helped during the last 2 decades. As I have already said, the so called democracy is a Trojan horse invented to control other countries without bothering to send armies. It is ‘divide and rule’ in another way. I am glad to hear the current Prez telling there would be no real freedom without a strong economy, that is what I had been telling all the time on this forum, to put it before the democracy a corrupted, destitute society cannot maintain. Sri lankans need to understand the value of sticking together, working together, instead of infighting about whether to take left or right route to the top, bin the non-align rubbish and go with one of the truly friendly power who can stand up for SL, SL people’s wishes and preferences, instead of those in another country or who donates for the party fund. Does not matter who it is, once wisely chosen, needs to stick with them and extract as much as possible for developing the country. Learn a lesson from Ukraine and Israel. Good bye!