Ceylon Electricity Board gives undertaking to Supreme Court on power cuts

Giving an undertaking to the Supreme Court, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) said today (February 02) that it would refrain from imposing power cuts until the Contempt of Court application filed by the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) is taken up for consideration tomorrow (February 03), and the matter is concluded.

The case was called before the Supreme Court judge bench comprising Preethi Padman Surasena, Yasantha Kodagoda and Shiran Gunaratne this morning.

The HRCSL filed a Contempt of Court case with the Supreme Court on January 31, 2023 against the secretary to the Ministry of Power and Energy, Chairman of the CEB, and the Chairman of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, over their failure to abide by the agreement reached during a recent meeting to provide an uninterrupted supply of power during the period the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination is taking place from January 23 to February 17.

The HRCSL said it treats the said blatant disregard of the CEB to provide an uninterrupted electricity supply during the examination period as a gross violation of a child’s right to education.