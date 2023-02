Nine Police Special Task Force (STF) members were injured after three buses on their way to attend the Independence Day rehearsals in Colombo this morning (February 02) collided with each other, Police said.

Three buses were from the Police STF camp in Katukurunda, and all three buses crashed into each other at the Nallur Junction in Panadura, Police added.

The injured STF personnel were admitted to the Panadura Hospital.