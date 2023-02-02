Sri Lanka receives over 100,000 tourists in January – Tourism Minister

Sri Lanka received over 100,000 tourists in January 2023, Minister of Tourism Harin Fernando said on Wednesday.

Fernando told the media that 82,327 tourists arrived in January last year and the number has risen to 102,545 in January this year.

He said tourist arrivals are increasing due to the improved situation and the promotional activities carried out in the South Asian island country.

According to the minister, 719,978 tourists visited Sri Lanka in 2022.

The country’s earnings from tourism are estimated at over 1.1 billion U.S. dollars last year, compared to 507 million U.S. dollars in 2021, according to the central bank.

(Xinhua)