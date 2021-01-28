China donates 300,000 Coronavirus vaccine doses to Sri Lanka

Responding to a recent request by the Sri Lankan Government, China has decided to donate 300,000 Coronavirus vaccine doses to Sri Lanka to jointly fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, although the production capacity of the vaccine is still limited compared with the huge domestic and international demand.

The vaccine doses are expected to be handed over to Sri Lanka in mid-February after the due procedures in both ends are completed.

The vaccine is manufactured by the China National Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd (Sinopharm), a leading vaccine manufacturer in the world with the revenue of nearly RMB 400 billion (US$ 62 billion) in 2018.

The Sinopharm vaccine has already passed the phase three trials in several countries with a 79-86% efficacy at preventing COVID-19 infection, 99.52% neutralizing antibodies and 100% preventing severe and moderate disease. As an inactivated vaccine, it could be easily stored and transported at a regular fridge temperature (2-8 degrees Celsius).

The vaccine has received approval for public use in the UAE, Serbia, Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Pakistan and China. By 26th January, over 20 million Sinopharm doses had been administered across the world with no reports of serious adverse reactions.

Foreign state leaders including the Seychelles President, Bahrain Prime Minister, Jordan Prime Minister, the UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, and Serbian Health Minister etc have received the jabs.

