China to donate 1 Million metric tons of rice to Sri Lanka

China has agreed to provide one million metric tonnes of Rice to Sri Lanka as a donation, Dr. Bandula Gunawardena, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Trade said today (January 19).

China is making the donation to mark the 70th anniversary of the Rubber-Rice Pact signed between Sri Lanka and the People’s Republic of China in 1952.

The consignment of Rice will be delivered to Sri Lanka before the month of April, Minister Bandula Gunawardena noted.