Cabinet approves to construct four new flyovers

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved to construct four flyovers in Hiripitiya, Pasyala, Negombo and Thalawathugoda junctions.

Constructing flyovers under the agreement frame entered between the Hungarian government and the Sri Lankan government for the finance corporation. Sri Lanka and Hungaria have entered into a finance corporation agreement to provide concessionary finance facilities through the Exim Bank, Hungaria for implementing infrastructure development projects in the country.

Additional to the said project, the Road Development Authority has identified the necessity of implementing projects in order to provide solutions for the traffic consignation in Muththettugala railway Cross Road and Hiripitiya junction ,Pasyala junction, Negombo Maristella junction and Thalawathugoda junction of the national road network.

(Source: Daily News)