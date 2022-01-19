Gamini Senarath to assume duties as Secretary to the President

Gamini Senarath will assume duties as the Secretary to the President today (January 19).

He was the Secretary to the Prime Minister prior to his appointment as the President’s Secretary.

Senarath’s appointment comes after former Presidential Secretary, P.B. Jayasundera tendered his resignation last month.

Gamini Senarath joined the Sri Lanka administrative service in 1984 and has since held various senior posts.

During current PM Mahinda Rajapaksa’s tenure as the Head of State, Senarath served as his Chief of Staff and Additional Secretary.

Meanwhile, Secretary to the Ministry of Irrigation, Anura Dissanayake will assume duties tomorrow (January 20) as the new Secretary to the Prime Minister.