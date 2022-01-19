CEB engineers to work to rule today

CEB engineers will commence a work-to-rule trade union action today (19), demanding to remove acting General Manager (GM) Susantha Perera.

The CEB Engineers Union yesterday (18) had applied for sick leave and staged a protest in front of the CEB’s head office. If the GM is not removed, we will launch a strike within days, the union said.

“According to the traditions of the CEB, a senior engineer should be appointed as GM. But the current Chairman, has violated this tradition as well as a Court directive regarding the matter, and appointed an unqualified person who is his henchman. This duo has no plan on how to face the looming power crisis. They only care about the corrupted deals they are engaged in,” the union alleged.

(Source: Ceylon Today)