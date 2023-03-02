Chinese tourists visit Sri Lanka for the first time since COVID-19

First group of Chinese tourists since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Sri Lanka last night (March 01).

Group arrived on a specially chartered Sri Lankan airlines aircraft. (UL1881) Around 120 tourists arrived from Guangzhou to Sri Lanka.

The Minister of Tourism Harin Fernando, Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasooriya and the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong and others were present to welcome the group of tourists at Bandaranaike International Airport at Katunayake.

Speaking at the event, Tourism Minister Harin Fernando stated that more Chinese tourists will be expected in the coming months and that strikes and protests should not hinder the tourism industry in the country.

It should also be noted that there is a significant increase in tourism arrivals in February 2023 compared to February 2022 according to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).

According to SLTDA around 210,184 tourists have visited Sri Lana by the end of February 2023.