Mr Premadasa said the following in his Christmas message:

“What is commemorated on Christmas day is God coming into this world in human form according to the Bible.

“Jesus taught people to respect each other and be mature.he taught us to love our enemies rather than fight or responding with a stone if one is attacked with a stone.

“Christmas dawned this year at a time the whole world is wearing facemasks to escape the COVID19 pandemic.

“The world is affected by new poverty brought on by the pandemic. Let us help one another at this troubled times as that is the real way to celebrate Christmas,” he said.