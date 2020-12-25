Minister of Water Supply, Vasudeva Nanayakkara, said only two areas in the country could be identified as having only a small amount of groundwater.

He said, in all other areas, the level of groundwater would range from six feet to various other levels.

Nanayakkara said an inspection had already been done to determine the precise levels of groundwater in various areas.

He added the report had already been submitted by him to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa as well as the expert panel formed to look into the suitability of either cremating or burying the bodies of persons who die from COVID-19.

Nanayakkara stressed the report had shown the groundwater levels vary from 6, 10 to 15 feet in certain areas.

He added the tests conducted had found that in Mannar, Marichchakattu, and Sammanthurai, the groundwater level had indicated as being below 100 feet. He said though certain views had been expressed on the possibility of burying COVID-19 infected bodies and then sealing the burial place by way of a concrete slab, such actions would need the health authorities’ sanction.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By W.K. Prasad Manju)