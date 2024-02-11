CIABOC takes legal action against DMT employees for unlawful vehicle registrations

Posted by Editor on February 11, 2024 - 5:00 pm

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has taken legal action against seven individuals, including five employees of the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT), for their involvement in the unauthorized registration of hundreds of vehicles.

CIABOC disclosed that it has initiated legal proceedings against the aforementioned seven individuals for their role in registering around 400 vehicles without proper clearance from Sri Lanka Customs, leading to a substantial loss of revenue for the state.

In a statement released by CIABOC, it was revealed that additional details have been uncovered concerning 156 out of the 400 vehicles, with some of them being classified as ‘luxury vehicles’.

As per a court directive obtained by CIABOC, seven out of the identified 156 vehicles are to be surrendered to Sri Lanka Customs by their current owners. To date, five of the seven vehicles have already been handed over to Sri Lanka Customs.