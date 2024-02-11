Sri Lanka’s workers’ remittances exceed USD 400 Million in January 2024

Sri Lanka has recorded an 11.4% increase in workers’ remittances in January 2024, compared to those earned in January 2023.

According to Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment, Manusha Nanayakkara, Sri Lanka earned a total of USD 487.6 million in foreign remittances in January.

As per data gathered by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka’s foreign remittances earned between January to December 2023 amounted to USD 5,969.6 million.