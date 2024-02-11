“We need global support to achieve the desired transformation” – NPP Leader

National People’s Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated on Saturday (February 10) that Sri Lanka can no longer function as an isolated country.

He explained that their plan is to build stronger diplomatic relationships to get international backing for the changes they want to make in the country.

Dissanayake stated this while speaking to the media at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) after returning from India yesterday.

He emphasized that India, being an influential country in the region with expertise in the IT sector, could provide support to Sri Lanka.

“We need to break free from the damaging political traditions of the past 76 years. People are increasingly aware of the need for change, and it’s our goal to lead this movement towards transformation in our country. To achieve this, we require international support. We are not a developed country or a country with modern technology,” he explained.

“We’re in need of both capital and technology, particularly in certain sectors. Additionally, forging partnerships with other countries to expand our market is crucial. Remaining isolated from the world won’t help us reach our goals. Our focus is on strengthening our relationships globally,” he emphasized.

Responding to a question, he said that the NPP shouldn’t compromise its political or economic principles for the sake of diplomatic visits or engagements.

“India, being a rising power in the region, holds potential to offer significant support, especially in sectors like IT. We aim to secure support aligned with our national agenda and plans,” he added.