CID orders to launch probe on Karuna Amman’s statement

Immediate investigations have been directed into the controversial statements made by Karuna Amman regarding crimes committed while he was in the LTTE.

The Acting Inspector General of Police has issued these directions to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today (22).

“When I was a member of the LTTE, I killed some 2000 to 3000 Sri Lankan army personnel in one night at Elephant Pass. I have killed more in Killinochchi. That is certainly higher than the number of lives the coronavirus has claimed in Sri Lanka,” Karuna said addressing a gathering in Navadinveli, Ampara recently.

His statement drew major criticism from many parties.