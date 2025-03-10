CID raids Kataragama Basnayake Nilame’s house in search of IGP Deshabandu

The ‘Basnayake Nilame’ of the Ruhunu Kataragama Devalaya, Dishan Gunasekara, left the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after providing a statement for approximately three hours today (March 10).

His visit to the CID followed a recent summons requiring him to appear before the department to provide a statement regarding a complaint lodged by a civil activist, alleging financial fraud at the Kataragama Devalaya.

Commenting on the matter, he stated that he was summoned to provide information regarding a house built by Soratha Thero of the Kataragama Kiri Vehera temple during the tenure of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

“Kirivehera Soratha Thero built a house in Kataragama during Mahinda Rajapaksa’s presidency. I was called to provide details about that house. I am not facing any accusations. The thing is, I know the exact details about that house because the person who built it is now ill, and Soratha Thero has passed away. That house does not belong to Mahinda Rajapaksa. It was Soratha Thero who funded and built it, with the construction carried out by a person named Wimalaratne. During the post-war period, many such houses or small residences were built for Mahinda Rajapaksa at temples across the country.”

Meanwhile, speaking to the media upon his arrival, Gunasekara stated that a group of police officers in civilian clothing had arrived at his residence in Matara around 11:00 PM last night (March 9), where only his 84-year-old mother lives, and searched the house without a warrant.

He claimed that the officers stated they were searching for former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, who is currently on the run and evading arrest.

Reports indicate that two teams of CID officers traveled from Colombo to Matara for this operation.

Gunasekara, emphasizing that he is not a politician, urged authorities to prevent such unauthorized actions, stating, “As a citizen of this country, I urge the authorities to prevent such unofficial acts.”