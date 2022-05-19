CID records statements from three more MPs

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has recorded statements from MPs Rohitha Abeygunawardena, C.B. Ratnayake and Sanjeewa Edirimanne regarding the incidents that took place outside Temple Trees (Maina Go Gama) and in Galle Face (Gota Go Gama) on May 09.

Sanath Nishantha and Milan Jayatilleke who were arrested in connection with the incident were remanded till the 25th of this month after being produced before the Fort Magistrate’s Court yesterday (May 18).