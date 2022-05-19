Sri Lankan Prime Minister’s Office slashes expenses by 50%

The Office of the Sri Lankan Prime Minister to slash its expenses by 50 percent under the directive issued by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Prime Minister has instructed the staff to reduce the expenses and instil financial discipline as he has embarked on a journey to revive the country’s economy.

Meanwhile, a number of existing staff at the Prime Minister’s Office have been transferred to various Departments.

The Prime Minister’s office will be run by a limited number of staff and the number of vehicles used by the staff will also be reduced.