Prime Minister to present 21st Constitutional amendment to cabinet next week

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe held discussions with the legal draftsman, Attorney General and MPs Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe and Susil Premajayantha last afternoon where the 21st Amendment was discussed and it was finalised to present it before cabinet next week.

The 21st Constitutional Amendment is one of the key legislations that will pave the way for political stability in the country.

It is an updated version of the 19th Amendment and will annul the 20th Constitutional Amendment.

The proposed Amendment will reduce the powers of the executive presidency but will not include the abolishment of the executive presidency.

The 21st Constitutional Amendment will strengthen Parliament, and also gives sweeping powers to Independent Commissions.

The general public has been demanding major reforms in recent weeks.

New Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also promised constitutional reforms as part of his programme to end the political and economic crisis in the country.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe also spearheaded the enactment of the 19th Constitutional Amendment in 2015 which gave sweeping powers to Parliament and independent commissions such as the Police and Human Rights Commissions.

The new government led by Premier Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to receive cross-party support for the enactment of the 21st Constitutional Amendment in Parliament.