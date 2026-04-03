CID, SIU probe birthday party for Ishara Sewwandi at CCD
Sri Lanka Police have handed over investigations into the alleged birthday party held inside the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) for murder suspect Ishara Sewwandi to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Police Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).
Investigations into the incident have already begun, Police Spokesman Assistant Superintendent of Police F. U. Wootler said.
The controversy arose after it was revealed that a cake had been brought into the Colombo Crimes Division to celebrate the birthday of Ishara Sewwandi, who is being held there under a detention order.
Sewwandi is a main suspect in the murder of organized criminal “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” and is currently being detained and questioned by the Colombo Crimes Division.
Following the revelations about the alleged party, the officer-in-charge of the Colombo Crimes Division was transferred with immediate effect to the Police Field Force Headquarters.
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She is only a suspect; innocent till proven guilty.
She has a right to celebrate her birth, though in custody.
The cops have been helpful in facilitating this event.