Sri Lanka seeks year-round Russia flights, plans US$10 Billion transport drive

Posted by Editor on April 3, 2026 - 7:36 pm

Sri Lanka plans to invest US$8-10 billion in transport infrastructure over the next three years while seeking year-round direct flights from Russia, Minister Bimal Rathnayake said at an international forum in Saint Petersburg.

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, Bimal Rathnayake, said Sri Lanka is ready to work with international partners to strengthen Eurasian and global connectivity.

In a Facebook post published on April 2, 2026, the minister said he had been representing Sri Lanka at the International Transport and Logistics Forum in Saint Petersburg, Russia. He said Sri Lanka also had the chance on April 1 to present its views on the country’s geopolitical role within the Eurasian region.

Speaking on behalf of Sri Lanka, Rathnayake said the country has long held an important geographical position and is often called the “Pearl of the Indian Ocean.” He said Sri Lanka has historically served as a link between the East and the West, with trade routes such as the Maritime Silk Route connecting regions including Russia, China, Europe and Africa.

The minister said Eurasian connectivity should not be seen only through geography, but also through multiculturalism and shared values. He described this as the “Eurasian DNA.”

Rathnayake said Sri Lanka currently maintains a close relationship with Russia, especially in aviation, and wants to strengthen that cooperation further. He said Sri Lanka hopes to begin year-round direct flights from Russia.

He added that Sri Lanka also aims to expand maritime routes with China and increase its role in the Asian transport network. However, he said geography alone is not enough for a country to become a transport hub, and stressed that political, economic and social stability are also necessary.

At present, he said, Sri Lanka is a stable, peaceful and reliable country.

The minister also said Sri Lanka is not aligned with any international power bloc and remains a non-aligned and friendly nation. He said the country’s goal is not to become a battlefield, but a bridge connecting nations.

Rathnayake said Sri Lanka is open to partnerships with all friendly countries, including China, India, Russia and Europe, based on mutual respect and independence.

He further said Sri Lanka plans to invest between US$8 billion and US$10 billion in transport infrastructure over the next three years. Under this plan, the country expects to build two new ports and invite international and private investors to invest in the main airport.

He said Sri Lanka believes the Eurasian transport system will benefit not only large countries, but also smaller countries with strategic importance such as Sri Lanka.

Rathnayake ended by reaffirming that Sri Lanka, as a stable, non-aligned country with a strategic location, is ready to work with international partners to strengthen connectivity across Eurasia and the wider world.