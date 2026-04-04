GMOA launches islandwide strike again

Posted by Editor on April 4, 2026 - 7:00 am

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) said it will once again launch an islandwide strike starting at 8:00 AM today (April 4).

The association’s Assistant Secretary, Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe, said that the Central Committee meeting to be held today will determine how long the strike will continue.

The GMOA has engaged in strike action on two occasions this week in protest against what it describes as the politicization of the doctors’ transfer process.

Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe said the decision to resume strike action was made in light of the negative response from the authorities to their trade union action.

Meanwhile, Health Ministry Secretary Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that the authorities remain open to discussions if requested by the GMOA, but emphasized that he cannot give assurances beyond his mandate.