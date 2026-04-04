Three arrested in separate fuel raids in Sapugaskanda and Sewanagala

Posted by Editor on April 4, 2026 - 12:39 pm

Sri Lanka Police arrested three suspects in two separate raids on April 03, 2026, over the illegal possession and transport of 1,180 litres of fuel without licences.

In the first incident, officers from the Sapugaskanda Police Station carried out a raid on the evening of April 03 in the Heiyanthuduwa area, which falls under the Sapugaskanda Police Division.

During the operation, police arrested a suspect who was found with 180 litres of diesel without a licence. The suspect is a 58-year-old resident of Heiyanthuduwa.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Sapugaskanda Police.

In a separate incident on the same night, officers from the Sewanagala Police Station carried out a raid in the Danduwa area of the Sewanagala Police Division based on received information.

During the raid, police arrested two suspects who were transporting 1,000 litres of kerosene in a lorry without a licence.

The lorry used to transport the kerosene was also taken into custody. The two suspects are residents of the Sewanagala area, aged 39 and 49.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Sewanagala Police.