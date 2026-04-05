Sri Lanka President calls for unity, hope and peace in Easter Message

Posted by Editor on April 5, 2026 - 8:00 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his Easter Message, said Easter is a powerful reminder that hope, renewal and compassion can overcome darkness, fear and suffering.

He called on all Sri Lankans to put aside division, live with love, patience and forgiveness, and move forward together in unity as one family. He also expressed hope for peace and coexistence in a world still affected by conflict.

Easter Message of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Commemorating the Resurrection of Christ, Christian devotees in Sri Lanka and around the world celebrate Easter Sunday with deep reverence and devotion. It is a reminder of the enduring power of hope, renewal and compassion.

Beyond being a religious observance, Easter is also a cultural celebration for Christians that invites reflection on humanity, love and resilience. Through His Resurrection, having triumphed over death, Christ demonstrated to the world through His life that with steadfast determination and dedication, darkness can be overcome by light, fear by faith, and suffering by everlasting joy. The people who rose in unity for Jesus, who sacrificed His life for them, conveyed to the world a message of unity and goodwill.

At this moment, we cannot forget that people across the world continue to endure great suffering due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Instead of wars driven by hostility, people everywhere yearn for peace and coexistence. On this sacred Easter dawn, I pray that the path towards peace may be illuminated.

As taught by Christ, let us fill our hearts with love, patience and the noble virtue of forgiveness. Let us cast aside divisions and move forward together, bound in unity as children of one mother, as one Sri Lankan family. Let us join hands in brotherhood to achieve this.

On this sacred Easter Day, which commemorates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, who sacrificed His life for the salvation of those in distress and overcame the darkness of death following His crucifixion, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all Christian devotees in Sri Lanka and around the world.

May you all be blessed with a joyful Easter filled with compassion and peace!

Anura Kumara Dissanayake

President

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

05th April, 2026