Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has issued directives to the Secretary to the Ministry to cancel the circular on the collection of funds for various projects in schools.

Accordingly, the Circular on Planning and Procurement for School-Based Quality, Quantitative and Structural Development (26/2018), issued on 22nd June 2018 with the signature of the former Secretary for Education Ministry, has been canceled.

Although this circular was issued to regulate fund collecting activities of schools, it has been revealed to the Ministry of Education that this enables the accumulation of money improperly without the supervision of the Ministry.

The government, school children, parents as well as teachers, principals, and others parties are inconvenienced due to such circulars issued by the officials without proper inquiries, the minister pointed out.

The Education Ministry accordingly said circular No.5 of 2015 will come into effect from today replacing the suspended circular.