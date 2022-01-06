Circular to remove teacher-principal salary anomalies issued

The circular to remove salary anomalies of teachers and principals has been published by the Ministry of Public Services and Provincial Councils and Local Government.

The communiqué, signed by the ministerial secretary, J.J. Rathnasiri, was issued on Wednesday (January 05).

The circular is effective from January 01, 2022 while it has also been approved by the National Pay Commission and the Ministry of Finance.

The circular was reportedly issued based on decisions reached during the Cabinet of Ministers meetings held on the August 30, 2021 and the January 03, 2022, pertaining to removing teachers and principals salary anomalies.