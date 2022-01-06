If there’s a scarcity food will be imported – Aluthgamage

Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage said, if there is a food shortage in the country, then food items will be imported just like Dubai and Singapore do.

He was speaking at a ceremony to mark the 50th Anniversary of the Eppawala Phosphate Limited.

“Many speak about food security and food shortages these days. Dubai does not have any agricultural produce. They import agricultural produce and the people never go hungry. The same applies to Singapore. If there is a food shortage, we will import it. This is standard procedure. Some people are trying to make an undue fuss about this,” Aluthgamage added.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Tharaka Samman)