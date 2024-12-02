Coconut prices cross Rs. 200 in Sri Lanka amid supply shortage

December 2, 2024

The price of coconuts has increased across Sri Lanka with a single coconut now costing more than Rs. 200 in many areas.

In the Matale district, prices range between Rs. 200 and Rs. 230.

Shop owners say the price hike is due to a shortage in the local supply.

Consumers are also unhappy, claiming that sellers are restricting their choices, forcing them to buy only what is available for sale.