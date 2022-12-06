Colombo Crimes Division arrest man linked to kidney transplant racket

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has arrested a 41-year-old man who is reportedly the main broker in the human organ racket at a private hospital in Colombo.

The arrested suspect is a resident of Kajimawatte in Grandpass, police said.

Sri Lanka Police said that the suspect had targeted people from poor families promising them money in return for their kidneys following surgery at a leading hospital in Colombo.

Four men and one woman had filed complaints with the Borella Police citing that the suspect had not given them the money as promised.

Sri Lanka Police said that the suspect had acted as a broker between the donor and the recipient of the kidney.

According to Police, in addition to broker fees, the suspect had also scammed the donor and recipient.

The suspect will be produced in court today (December 06).