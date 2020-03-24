Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara have been declared as high-risk zones for the spread of coronavirus and hence the curfew imposed on those districts will continue until further notice, the President’s Media Division said.

The health authorities have pointed out that the public engagement in purchasing grocery items today posed a serious threat to the spread of Covid-19 in these districts.

Therefore, identified wholesale traders have been instructed to facilitate delivery service to the consumers.

The government will be discussing with the traders to facilitate a due delivery system.

A task force has been set up under the leadership of former MP Basil Rajapakse.

All delivery vehicles including Vans, three wheels and motorbikes will be permitted to be engaged in delivery services during curfew times.