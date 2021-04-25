Colombo in top spot for COVID-19 cases

Colombo continues remain the hotspot for COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka as 218 new infections were confirmed from the district yesterday.

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak said, 150 new cases were detected from Kurunegala, 147 from Kalutara and 129 from Gampaha.

Furthermore, among the 895 new COVID-19 cases detected in Sri Lanka, yesterday 49 were form Puttalam, 22 from Matale, 20 from Jaffna, 18 from Kandy, Monaragala and Hambantota and 16 from Ampara.

It also revealed that 14 cases were identified from Kegalle, 11 from Badulla, 10 from Galle, nine from Ratnapura and Trincomalee, eight from Mullaitivu, seven from Anuradhapura, four from Nuwara Eliya, and a single case each from Mannar, Polonnaruwa and Matara.

15 persons who arrived in the country recently from overseas also tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

