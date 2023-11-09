Commander of the U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific meets Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary

Posted by Editor on November 9, 2023 - 5:18 pm

Commander of the U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific Rear Admiral Jeromy B Williams paid a courtesy call on Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne at the Defence Ministry in Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte, today (November 09).

After extending a warm welcome, Gen. Gunaratne had a cordial discussion with Rear Admiral Williams. Matters related to further improving defence cooperation and enhancing training opportunities were some of the important topics taken up for discussion during the meeting.

This is Rear Admiral Williams’ maiden visit to the Defence Ministry since assuming his present appointment.

Military Liaison Officer of the Defence Ministry Major General Dhammika Welagedara and Senior Assistant Secretary Chinthaka Abeykoon were also present at the occasion.

(Ministry of Defence)