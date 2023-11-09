Sri Lanka Parliament unanimously passes proposal to remove Sri Lanka Cricket’s office bearers

Posted by Editor on November 9, 2023 - 6:15 pm

The resolution for the removal of the officials including the Chairman of Sri Lanka Cricket was unanimously passed in Parliament of Sri Lanka a short while ago.

The resolution was moved by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and was seconded by Minister Nimal Siripala De Silva.

The debate on the motion titled ‘Removal of Corrupt Office Bearers including President from Sri Lanka Cricket’ took place from 09:30 AM to 05:30 AM today (November 09), as decided by the Committee on Parliamentary Affairs last evening.