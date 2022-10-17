Commando Staff Sergeant arrested over giving firearm for Ahungalla shooting

A 41-year-old Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) of the Second Commando Regiment of Kilinochchi army camp was arrested for allegedly providing a T-56 assault rifle to his brother to carry out the recent shooting in Ahungalla Town.

The T-56 firearm in question reportedly belongs to the Second Commando Regiment, Kilinochchi camp used in the shooting incident in front of a hotel in Ahungalla last Wednesday (October 12).

The main suspect of the shooting was killed by the STF last Thursday (October 13).

The Police Special Task Force (STF) and Elpitiya Division Criminal Investigation Division officers made the arrest at the Kilinochchi Camp yesterday (October 16), while the suspect was on duty and has been handed over to Ahungalla Police for further investigations.