Commence Languages, Vocational Training Programmes targeting foreign job vacancies – President

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed officials to implement languages and vocational training programmes targeting foreign job vacancies, President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

He said there are many job opportunities in countries including Japan, Poland and Romania for skilled workers in various fields.

The President made these remarks at a discussion held at the President’s House, Colombo, this morning (25) to review the progress of the programme to direct the skilled workers to foreign employment markets.

The President pointed out that in the face of the current economic setback, special attention should be paid to generating foreign exchange as well as seizing foreign employment opportunities.

“By producing skilled workers, more opportunities can be created for the highest paying careers.

There is a wide demand for nursing professions in many countries, including Europe. The Bureau of Foreign Employment estimates that there are more than 350,000 job vacancies in caregiving for the elderly and catering industry in Japan alone. Knowledge of the Japanese language is mandatory in this regard,” he said.

The President said the Japanese language programmes should be implemented immediately with the participation of private and public sectors, including the National Apprentice and Industrial Training Authority, the Vocational Training Authority and the Foreign Employment Bureau.

Special attention was paid to the removal of barriers faced by any person currently in the public service or an employee recruited under the Multipurpose Scheme when embarking on foreign employment.