Commercial Commercial High Court’s Fiscal Officer suspended over conduct in enforcing order on Aeroflot Case

The Ministry of Justice has decided to suspend the Fiscal Officer of the Colombo Commercial High Court, who implemented the court order for the detention of the Russian Aeroflot flight at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

The Fiscal Officer is charged with abusing the court process in enforcing the order issued by the Commercial High Court to ground the A330 flight at the Bandaranaike International Airport.

In addition, the Justice Ministry had also informed the Chief Justice that it is appropriate to take action against the Attorney-at-Law who is also accused of his conduct over the same matter.