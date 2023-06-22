Committed to support Sri Lanka’s economic reforms – IMF chief tells Sri Lankan President

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe met with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva in Paris, France on Thursday (June 22).

During the meeting, the IMF Chief welcomed the strong ownership by the Sri Lankan government to address current economic challenges.

Following her meeting with President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Georgieva assured that the IMF is committed to supporting the island nation’s economic reforms, in a bid to improve the living standards of Sri Lankans.

“I warmly welcomed the strong ownership by the Sri Lanka government to address current economic challenges. We are committed to support Sri Lanka’s economic reforms to improve living standards for its people.” she said in a Twitter statement.