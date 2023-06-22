Sri Lanka’s Public Security Minister orders the removal of inefficient Police officers

Posted by Editor on June 22, 2023 - 2:00 pm

Sri Lanka’s Public Security Minister Tiran Alles has Instructed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and other senior police officers to take immediate and stern legal action to combat the violent crimes committed in both the Western and Southern provinces.

The relevant directive was issued during a special discussion with high-ranking police officers that took place on Wednesday (June 21).

The Minister also instructed to grant a grace period until July 31 to surrender all unauthorized and unlicensed firearms.

Upon the expiry of this grace period raids will be conducted by the Police in order to seize such unauthorized and unlicensed firearms, the Minister said.

During the discussion The Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne had noted the recent spike in the number of murders and other violent crimes in the Western and Southern provinces due to the inefficiency of certain senior police officers and the Officers-In-Charge (OIC) in these areas.

Accordingly, the Minister had instructed to remove such police officers immediately, and replace them with suitable personnel.

Public Security Ministry’s Secretary Vyani Gunathilake, IGP C. D. Wickramaratne, Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) of Police Deshabandu Tennakoon, Southern Province SDIG S.C Medawatta and Special Task Force (STF) Commander DIG Varuna Jayasundara were present at the discussion.