Committee to approve appointments, changes to heads of Government institutions

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed a committee that will have to be consulted for prior approval when appointing or changing Chairmen, and Director for Public Corporations, and Statutory Boards.

The committee is chaired by President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake and also includes Prime Minister’s Secretary Anura Dissanayake and Cabinet Secretary W.M.D.J. Fernando.

President’s Additional Secretary Chaminda Kularatne has been appointed as the secretary of this committee, the President’s Media Division said.

Accordingly, it will be made mandatory to obtain prior approval from this committee with reasons for justification when the Chairman and Directors of Government institutions need to be changed.