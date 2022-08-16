Unidentified body found at Ratmalana Beach – Motorcycle gunmen open fire in Dadalla
Posted in Local News
An unidentified dead body was found after it washed ashore on the Ratmalana Beach.
Police said the dead body was found that of a male person and investigations have been started regarding the incident.
Meanwhile, gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire at a person in Piyadigama, Dadalla.
However, no one was injured and the gunmen had fled the area after carrying out the shooting, and a police investigation is underway.
