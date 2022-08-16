Aug 16 2022 August 16, 2022 August 16, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Unidentified body found at Ratmalana Beach – Motorcycle gunmen open fire in Dadalla

An unidentified dead body was found after it washed ashore on the Ratmalana Beach.

Police said the dead body was found that of a male person and investigations have been started regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire at a person in Piyadigama, Dadalla.

However, no one was injured and the gunmen had fled the area after carrying out the shooting, and a police investigation is underway.

