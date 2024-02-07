Complaint to CID from Sanath Nishantha’s wife Chamari Priyanka Perera
According to sources, a complaint has been made to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) by lawyer Chamari Priyanka Perera, the wife of late State Minister Sanath Nishantha.
Lawyer Chamari Priyanka has made this complaint stating that there are suspicious circumstances in the death of her husband, late State Minister Sanath Nishantha.
On January 25, 2024 two persons, including State Minister Sanath Nishantha were killed in an accident on the Katunayake Expressway near Kandana around 02:00 AM.
The State Minister’s vehicle traveling towards Colombo from Katunayake collided with a container vehicle traveling in the same direction and hit the safety fence of the road.
