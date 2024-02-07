Fisherman dies, seven others hospitalized after exposure to toxic gas
Posted by Editor on February 7, 2024 - 6:20 pm
One fisherman died and seven others were hospitalized after inhaling a toxic gas inside a fish tank of a fishing vessel.
According to the police, the eight fishermen were exposed to the toxic gas while the fishing vessel was docked at Ambalangoda Fisheries Harbour.
The police said that one of the 8 fishermen died after being taken to the hospital.
The other seven fishermen are currently receiving treatment at Balapitiya Hospital.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka’s Online Safety Act brought under purview of Public Security Ministry February 7, 2024
- Complaint to CID from Sanath Nishantha’s wife Chamari Priyanka Perera February 7, 2024
- Fisherman dies, seven others hospitalized after exposure to toxic gas February 7, 2024
- Sri Lanka President Ranil delivers Government’s policy statement in Parliament February 7, 2024
- Daya Sandagiri joins Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) February 7, 2024