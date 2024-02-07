Fisherman dies, seven others hospitalized after exposure to toxic gas

Posted by Editor on February 7, 2024 - 6:20 pm

One fisherman died and seven others were hospitalized after inhaling a toxic gas inside a fish tank of a fishing vessel.

According to the police, the eight fishermen were exposed to the toxic gas while the fishing vessel was docked at Ambalangoda Fisheries Harbour.

The police said that one of the 8 fishermen died after being taken to the hospital.

The other seven fishermen are currently receiving treatment at Balapitiya Hospital.